KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,200 UP 500
OCI 119,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 63,800 UP 700
KorZinc 539,000 UP 29,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 81,300 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 55,800 DN 300
S-Oil 96,300 DN 400
LG Innotek 233,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,500 DN 1,000
HMM 41,900 0
HYUNDAI WIA 94,500 DN 3,400
KumhoPetrochem 216,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 279,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,800 DN 400
S-1 82,800 UP 600
ZINUS 101,500 DN 2,000
Hanchem 284,000 UP 1,500
DWS 45,450 UP 350
KEPCO 25,150 0
SamsungSecu 44,550 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 16,600 UP 100
SKTelecom 305,000 DN 4,500
SNT MOTIV 67,500 UP 400
HyundaiElev 50,500 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,150 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 6,870 DN 30
Hanon Systems 16,000 DN 100
SK 275,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 63,700 UP 900
Handsome 39,000 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 17,450 UP 250
COWAY 87,600 UP 5,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 110,500 DN 1,000
IBK 10,250 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,000 DN 50
SamsungEng 23,650 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 137,500 0
PanOcean 7,580 DN 30
