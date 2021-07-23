SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 25,100 UP 150

KT 34,700 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 20,550 0

LG Uplus 14,950 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,800 DN 500

KT&G 82,900 0

DHICO 23,400 DN 100

Doosanfc 49,800 DN 1,200

LG Display 22,700 0

Kangwonland 26,100 0

NAVER 452,000 UP 12,000

Kakao 149,500 UP 2,000

NCsoft 812,000 UP 18,000

KIWOOM 121,500 UP 2,500

DSME 33,400 UP 200

DSINFRA 16,700 DN 300

DWEC 7,310 0

DongwonF&B 212,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 42,950 DN 850

LGH&H 1,527,000 DN 100,000

LGCHEM 828,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 55,900 DN 2,400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,900 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,800 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 166,500 UP 2,500

Celltrion 268,500 DN 1,000

Huchems 24,500 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 DN 300

KIH 112,000 UP 9,500

LOTTE Himart 35,650 UP 150

GS 43,750 0

CJ CGV 29,800 DN 50

LIG Nex1 43,900 UP 350

Fila Holdings 52,200 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,000 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,100 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 3,435 DN 65

(MORE)