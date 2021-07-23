KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 25,100 UP 150
KT 34,700 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 20,550 0
LG Uplus 14,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,800 DN 500
KT&G 82,900 0
DHICO 23,400 DN 100
Doosanfc 49,800 DN 1,200
LG Display 22,700 0
Kangwonland 26,100 0
NAVER 452,000 UP 12,000
Kakao 149,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 812,000 UP 18,000
KIWOOM 121,500 UP 2,500
DSME 33,400 UP 200
DSINFRA 16,700 DN 300
DWEC 7,310 0
DongwonF&B 212,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 42,950 DN 850
LGH&H 1,527,000 DN 100,000
LGCHEM 828,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 55,900 DN 2,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,900 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,800 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 166,500 UP 2,500
Celltrion 268,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 24,500 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 DN 300
KIH 112,000 UP 9,500
LOTTE Himart 35,650 UP 150
GS 43,750 0
CJ CGV 29,800 DN 50
LIG Nex1 43,900 UP 350
Fila Holdings 52,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,100 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,435 DN 65
(MORE)
