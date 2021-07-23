KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 234,500 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 13,100 DN 100
SK Innovation 263,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 39,200 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 400
Hansae 21,550 0
LX HAUSYS 99,900 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 40,250 DN 250
CSWIND 88,800 UP 1,600
GKL 16,150 DN 150
KOLON IND 81,200 UP 100
HanmiPharm 331,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,550 DN 40
emart 158,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY497 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 55,300 UP 200
HANJINKAL 67,000 UP 200
DoubleUGames 63,200 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 126,500 UP 3,000
COSMAX 129,500 DN 2,500
MANDO 62,400 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 893,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 62,800 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 47,100 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 DN 1,150
Netmarble 143,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69700 DN100
ORION 118,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 DN 50
BGF Retail 168,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 251,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 31,050 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 868,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 610,000 0
SKBS 157,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 DN 450
HYBE 303,000 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 235,500 UP 5,000
DL E&C 150,000 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,750 0
(END)
