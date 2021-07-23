AMOREPACIFIC 234,500 DN 6,500

FOOSUNG 13,100 DN 100

SK Innovation 263,000 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 39,200 UP 400

KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 400

Hansae 21,550 0

LX HAUSYS 99,900 DN 1,100

Youngone Corp 40,250 DN 250

CSWIND 88,800 UP 1,600

GKL 16,150 DN 150

KOLON IND 81,200 UP 100

HanmiPharm 331,500 UP 1,500

BNK Financial Group 7,550 DN 40

emart 158,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY497 50 DN550

KOLMAR KOREA 55,300 UP 200

HANJINKAL 67,000 UP 200

DoubleUGames 63,200 UP 1,400

CUCKOO 126,500 UP 3,000

COSMAX 129,500 DN 2,500

MANDO 62,400 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 893,000 UP 9,000

INNOCEAN 62,800 UP 200

Doosan Bobcat 47,100 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 DN 1,150

Netmarble 143,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69700 DN100

ORION 118,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 DN 50

BGF Retail 168,500 UP 500

SKCHEM 251,000 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 31,050 DN 300

HYOSUNG TNC 868,000 DN 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 610,000 0

SKBS 157,500 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 DN 450

HYBE 303,000 UP 1,500

SK ie technology 235,500 UP 5,000

DL E&C 150,000 DN 500

LX HOLDINGS 10,750 0

(END)