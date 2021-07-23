S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 23, 2021
All News 16:30 July 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.917 0.915 +0.2
2-year TB 1.253 1.253 0.0
3-year TB 1.393 1.397 -0.4
10-year TB 1.888 1.921 -3.3
2-year MSB 1.253 1.263 -1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.841 1.843 -0.2
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
