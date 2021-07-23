Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon apologizes over COVID-19 infections among Cheonghae unit soldiers

All News 17:10 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized Friday over the breakout of COVID-19 infections among the members of South Korea's naval unit operating off the coast of Africa.

He wrote on social media that he failed to ensure that they carry out their duties in good health.

"I am also sorry to their families" who have worries about the incident, Moon added.

The president was responding to criticism that the government should have taken measures to get the soldiers vaccinated in advance.

Most of the 300 members of the anti-piracy and counterterrorism unit aboard the destroyer have been infected with the virus. They hurriedly returned home earlier this week on an aerial refueling and transport aircraft.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

