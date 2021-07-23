Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Member of virus-hit Cheonghae unit dismisses suspicion of sailors going AWOL at African port
SEOUL -- A member of the virus-hit South Korean anti-piracy Cheonghae unit on Friday dismissed speculation that some of its sailors sneaked out of their vessel while it was docked at an African port resulting in a mass COVID-19 outbreak.
All of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit members were airlifted home earlier this week, cutting short their anti-piracy mission in waters off Africa, after 247 service members tested positive for the new coronavirus.
-----------------
(Olympics) Youth rules for S. Korea in early archery competition
SEOUL -- The two youngest archers for South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics made the most noise Friday in the preliminary rounds, setting themselves up for a potentially career-defining moment on the weekend.
An San, 20, scored an Olympic record 680 points to win the women's ranking round at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on Friday. Hours later, the 17-year-old phenom Kim Je-deok won the men's ranking round with 688 points.
-----------------
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
SEOUL -- The United States looks forward to a "reliable, predictable and constructive" way forward with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Friday, redoubling calls for Pyongyang to respond to Washington's overtures for dialogue.
Sherman made the remarks after talks with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Seoul, amid uncertainty over the resumption of nuclear diplomacy following Pyongyang's rejection of dialogue last month.
-----------------
(LEAD) Scorching summer heat causes power outages nationwide
SEOUL -- Days of intense heat waves led to sporadic power outages nationwide on Thursday night, leaving some homes still without power in sweltering hot weather.
Power has been cut off at 50 homes in a 100-unit apartment complex in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, since 9 p.m. the previous night, causing concerns about health problems and other effects of heat. In Hanam, just southeast of Seoul, 45 houses were unable to use power for two hours from 10:17 p.m.
-----------------
Russia, 3 others newly added to list of 2-week isolation countries
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Friday that entrants from Russia and three other nations will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine period, even if they are fully vaccinated.
With the addition of the four nations, arrivals from 26 countries will not be able to skip a mandatory 14-day quarantine, they said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on earnings hopes, ECB comments
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for the second consecutive session Friday, largely as optimism for strong earnings and dovish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) offset concerns over the extended virus curbs in greater Seoul. The Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.21 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,254.42 points.
-----------------
(Olympics) Homegrown streaming platforms in race to attract more users by airing Olympics
SEOUL -- South Korean video streaming services are eyeing to boost their user base this summer by airing the Tokyo Olympics amid already heated competition.
The Tokyo Summer Games, which officially kick off Friday, are available to watch live on multiple streaming platforms here, including Wavve, U+ Mobile TV and AfreecaTV.
