Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 17:14 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 16 -- N.K. foreign ministry blames outside forces for anti-gov't protests in Cuba

17 -- N. Korea's Olympic Committee blasts Japan over claim to Dokdo

20 -- N. Korea highlights friendly ties with Russia on summit anniversary

21 -- U.N. data shows China's refined oil supplies to N. Korea hit 11-month high in June

-- Deputy Secretary of State Sherman renews calls for N. Korea to resume dialogue

22 -- N.K. foreign ministry again accuses U.S. of involvement in anti-gov't protests in Cuba

-- State Department says N. Korea is one area U.S. and China share 'aligned' interests

23 -- U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!