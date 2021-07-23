Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea blames outside forces for anti-gov't protests in Cuba
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea claimed on Friday that recent anti-government demonstrations in Cuba must be an "outcome of behind-the-scene manipulation by the outside forces," apparently blaming the United States for causing instability in a country with which Pyongyang has been seeking to strengthen ties.
"Massive anti-government protests have recently taken place in several areas of Cuba, including the capital city Havana," the North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
"The anti-government protests that occurred in Cuba are an outcome of behind-the-scene manipulation by the outside forces coupled with their persistent anti-Cuba blockade scheming to obliterate socialism and the revolution," it added.
------------
N. Korea blasts Japan over claim to Dokdo
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea lashed out at Japan on Saturday for its claim to a set of South Korean islets in the East Sea, Dokdo, calling it a shameless act.
"The Japan sports world has reached the extremes in its shameless act designed to seize Tok Island, part of the inviolable territory of Korea, even in defiance of the sacred idea and spirit of the Olympic movement," a spokesman for the North's Olympic Committee said in a statement carried by the country's official Korean Central News Agency.
The statement comes amid a renewed row between Seoul and Tokyo over the latter's claims to the South Korea-controlled islets.
------------
N. Korea warns youth against adopting foreign speaking habits, lifestyles
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Sunday called on younger generations to speak the country's own standard language and follow traditional lifestyles, amid the regime's crackdown on language expressions widely used in South Korea.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Worker's Party, made the appeal in an article, saying, "The ideological and cultural penetration under the colorful colored signboard of the bourgeoisie is even more dangerous than enemies who are taking guns."
The newspaper highlighted the superiority of its standard language based on the Pyongyang dialect and stressed the need for the younger people to use it correctly, as well as maintain acceptable lifestyles in terms of attire, haircuts, music and dance.
------------
N.K. official paper calls for continued efforts for self-reliance even if economic conditions improve
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday called for continued efforts to realize a self-reliant economy even if the situation improves, saying the country would end up subservient to others unless it is able to stand on its own.
North Korea's emphasis on "self-reliance" appears intended to tighten internal discipline amid bleak economic conditions caused by prolonged global sanctions and border controls to ward off a coronavirus outbreak.
"Even if the room for exchanges and cooperation becomes larger and favorable conditions and environment are created going forward, absence of belief in its own power would inevitably lead to subjugation," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's official newspaper, said in a front-page commentary.
------------
N. Korea highlights friendly ties with Russia on summit anniversary
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday vowed efforts to advance friendly relations with Russia on the occasion of the anniversary of a joint declaration adopted when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang in 2000.
The North's foreign ministry also said that the declaration adopted after the summit between then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and Putin has served as a "driving force" in their bilateral ties against "complicated international conditions of the 21st century."
"Our republic's stance remains unchanged that the friendly and cooperative relations between North Korea and Russia should be continuously expanded and advanced to live up to the spirit of the joint declaration and the new era of our time and that we will do our best to safeguard peace and safety in the region," the ministry said in a posting on its website.
------------
N.K. propaganda website slams S. Korea for pushing ahead with upcoming joint military drill with U.S.
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday slammed South Korea for pushing ahead with a joint military drill with the United States set for next month, calling it a scheme to invade the North.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, made the point in an editorial as South Korea and the U.S. are expected to hold the annual summertime military exercise that Pyongyang has long branded as a rehearsal for invasion.
"It clearly shows the nefarious scheme of the fanatics that are pushing ahead with their war to invade the North and fight their own people," the website said.
------------
N.K. paper calls on officials to make 'big leap' in achieving economic goals
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday warned officials against working irresponsibly and urged them to make a "big leap" to achieve the country's economic goals.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal, urging officials to wage a battle "beyond the limits of their ability and potential."
"The party and people have very high expectations for our officials as they break through unprecedented challenges," the paper said.
------------
N.K. foreign ministry again accuses U.S. of involvement in anti-gov't protests in Cuba
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday accused the United States of interfering in internal affairs in Cuba and plotting "behind-the-scene" schemes to inflame the recent anti-government demonstrations in the Caribbean nation.
The North's foreign ministry made the claim in an article on its website, saying, "Mass rallies were organized in the capital city of Havana and other cities to overpower the anti-government protests."
The website said President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the protests as "outcomes of behind-the-scene moves by the U.S. coupled with its persistent anti-Cuba blockade scheming to obliterate socialism and the revolution."
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
-
Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul to be under toughest curbs for 2 more weeks
-
(3rd LD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd LD) Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory