Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
N.K. media outlet reports on S. Korean criticism of call for abolishing unification ministry
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet reported Sunday that the leader of South Korea's main opposition party is under fire over his calls for abolishing the unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, a move seen as indirect criticism of the abolition idea.
North Korean media outlets had been silent about People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok's call to dismantle the unification ministry in charge of reconciliation efforts with the North, though the idea faced criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties in the South.
But on Sunday, Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, cited South Korean media reporting that various voices of criticism have been flowing out from the political and social circles, and that some called the idea "foolish, irresponsible and absurd."
------------
S. Korea seeks unification not 'by absorption' but through peaceful means: official
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea seeks unification with North Korea through peaceful means and based on agreement between the two sides, a unification ministry official said Thursday after the chief of the main opposition party expressed his wish for unification "by absorption."
In a TV debate on Wednesday, Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the People Power Party (PPP), said that he is an advocate of "unification by peaceful absorption" with North Korea. He also renewed calls for scrapping or adjusting the function of the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.
"The South Korean government does not support unification by absorption," the ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "It pursues peaceful unification through brisk exchanges and cooperation, and eventually inter-Korean agreement based on mutual respect of the other's system."
------------
N. Korea beefs up crackdown on use of mobile phones, digital devices in border regions: report
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have intensified its crackdown on the use of mobile phones and other digital devices in border regions to prevent the inflow of culture from South Korea, a think tank report showed Friday.
In the annual report on the human rights situation in North Korea, the Korea Institute for National Unification said that such controls are believed to be part of Pyongyang's ongoing efforts to tighten ideological discipline and safeguard socialism among its people.
The report is based on interviews with 50 North Koreans who recently defected to the South, the think tank said.
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
-
Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul to be under toughest curbs for 2 more weeks
-
(3rd LD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd LD) Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory