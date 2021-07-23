Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. possesses capabilities to counter cyber attacks: Pentagon
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States maintains and continues to advance its capabilities to counter any cyber attacks from countries such as China and North Korea, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.
John Kirby made the remarks as the U.S., along with a long list of its allies including the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, called out China as a state sponsor of malicious cyber activities. accusing China's Ministry of State Security of hiring contract criminal hackers to carry out both "state-sponsored activities and cyber crime for their own financial gain."
"We are very confident that we have significant cyber capability, and those capabilities continue to advance every year," the Defense Department spokesman said when asked about U.S. cyber capabilities.
------------
China's refined oil supplies to N. Korea hit 11-month high in June: U.N. data
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- China supplied around 10,000 barrels of refined oil to North Korea in June, the largest monthly amount in 11 months, Chinese data provided to the United Nations showed Wednesday.
According to the data on China's implementation of sanctions on North Korea, Beijing shipped a total of 10,725 barrels, or 1,288 tons of refined oil, to Pyongyang last month.
The amount represented the largest monthly shipment since July last year when China supplied 12,479 barrels of refined oil to the North.
------------
Deputy Secretary of State Sherman renews calls for N. Korea to resume dialogue
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman renewed calls Wednesday for North Korea to return to dialogue, stressing Washington's willingness to take "some patience" and holding out prospects of a "brighter future" for Pyongyang.
Sherman made the remarks following trilateral talks with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Choi Jong-kun and Takeo Mori, respectively, in Tokyo after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon rejected U.S.' overtures for dialogue last month.
"The United States has made it clear that we are ready to engage with North Korea. They know that. We hope they'll respond positively," Sherman said during a joint press conference with Choi and Mori. "But as my colleagues have said, we must exercise some patience, perhaps not too much but some."
------------
Sherman, FM Chung reaffirm efforts to bring N. Korea to dialogue table
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong agreed Thursday to work closely together to bring North Korea back to the denuclearization talks, the foreign ministry said.
The two shared the understanding when Sherman paid a courtesy call on Chung in Seoul earlier in the day. Sherman arrived here Wednesday from Japan, where she had trilateral talks with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Choi Jong-kun and Takeo Mori, respectively.
"Minister Chung and Deputy Secretary Sherman reaffirmed the goal of achieving the complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, which was affirmed by the leaders of the two leaders at the time of the Korea-U.S. summit," the ministry said in a release.
------------
N. Korea is one area U.S. and China share 'aligned' interests: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States and China may share similar interests when it comes to the issue of denuclearizing North Korea despite their sometimes competitive and even adversarial relationship, a State Department spokesman said Thursday.
Ned Price made the remarks as Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is set to visit China for discussions on issues that will include ways to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and provocative ballistic missile programs.
"The DPRK is one of those areas where there is at least some alignment of interests, and so we think that there is room for, at the very least, discussion with the PRC when it comes to the challenge posed by the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its other threatening activity," the spokesman said, referring to North Korea and China by their official names, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the People's Republic of China.
------------
U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States looks forward to a "reliable, predictable and constructive" way forward with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Friday, redoubling calls for Pyongyang to respond to Washington's overtures for dialogue.
Sherman made the remarks after talks with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Seoul, amid uncertainty over the resumption of nuclear diplomacy following Pyongyang's rejection of dialogue last month.
"We are looking forward to a reliable, predictable, constructive way forward with the DPRK," Sherman told reporters, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We have offered to sit in dialogue with the North Koreans, and we are waiting to hear from them."
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
