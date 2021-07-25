Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 3

All News 09:00 July 25, 2021

Tokyo, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Monday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's team event, round of 16 (9:30 a.m.)

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's singles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Men's doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Women's singles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Women's doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)

- Basketball (Saitama Super Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Spain (10 a.m.)

- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's featherweight, round of 16 (1:39 p.m. / 7:39 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's synchronized 10m platform, final (3 p.m.)

- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Women's individual sabre, round of 64 (9 a.m.)
Men's individual foil, round of 64 (9:25 a.m.)

- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's team, final (7 p.m.)

- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Men's 73kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Women's 57kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)

- Rowing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Women's single sculls, quarterfinals (9 a.m.)

- Rugby sevens (Tokyo Stadium)
Men's group match (9 a.m.)

- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's laser-one person dinghy, Race 3 and 4 (12 p.m. / 1:15 p.m.)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, Race 4, 5 and 6 (3 p.m. / 3:50 p.m. / 4:40 p.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Men's skeet, qualification and finals (10 a.m. / 3:50 p.m.)

- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 100m butterfly, final (10:30 a.m.)
Men's 200m freestyle, semifinals (10:37 a.m.)
Men's 100m breaststroke, final (11:12 a.m.)
Women's 400m freestyle, final (11:20 a.m.)
Men's 100m backstroke, semifinal (11:31 a.m.)
Women's 100m backstroke, semifinal (11:53 a.m.)
Women's 1,500m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
Men's 200m butterfly, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 200m individual medley, heats (7 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Women's singles, second round and third round (10 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.)
Men's singles, third round (2:30 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, bronze medal match and final (8 p.m. / 9 p.m.)

- Tennis (Ariake Tennis Park)
Men's singles, second round (11 a.m.)

- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Women's 55kg (1:50 p.m. / 7:50 p.m.)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
