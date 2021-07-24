Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:03 July 24, 2021

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each for members of households in bottom 88% income bracket (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With anxiety, concern, Olympic festival with no shouts opens curtains (Kookmin Daily)
-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each to people in bottom 88% income bracket (Donga Ilbo)
-- Despite absence of shouts, 'Olympic flame of hope' raised (Segye Times)
-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each to people in bottom 88% income bracket (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each to people in bottom 88% income bracket (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ghosts in Blue Sea (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Tokyo challenge' gets under way (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each to people in bottom 88% income bracket (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each to people in bottom 88% income bracket (Korea Economic Daily)
