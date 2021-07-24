Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 24, 2021
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 37/27 Sunny 10
Incheon 34/27 Sunny 10
Suwon 36/26 Sunny 0
Cheongju 36/25 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 35/24 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 37/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 36/24 Sunny 20
Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 20
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 20
Daegu 33/24 Sunny 0
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
