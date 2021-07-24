(LEAD) (Olympics) Rifle shooters falter in bid for S. Korea's first medal in Tokyo

Park ranked second in the qualification round earlier in the day with 631.7 points, and Kwon was fourth with 630.9 points, making South Korea the only country with two finalists in the event. The absence of two contenders from India, world No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan and No. 3 Anjum Moudgil, raised hopes for Park and Kwon to reach the podium in their Olympic debut.