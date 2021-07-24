Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) No gold for S. Korea on Day 1 of taekwondo

All News 16:45 July 24, 2021

CHIBA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was shut out of gold medals on the first day of taekwondo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Jang Jun, world No. 1 and heavily favored to win gold in the men's 58kg, fell to Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals, by the score of 25-19 at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.

Jang Jun of South Korea reacts to a 25-19 loss to Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals of the men's 58kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

Jang's elimination came hours after Sim Jae-young lost to Miyu Yamada of Japan 16-7 in the quarterfinals of the women's 49kg division.

Jang will get a chance to salvage a bronze medal later Saturday.

South Korea has sent six practitioners to taekwondo at these Olympic Games, with hopes of claiming multiple gold medals.

Sim Jae-young of South Korea (R) reacts to her 16-7 loss to Miyu Yamada of Japan in the quarterfinals of the women's 49kg event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics #taekwondo
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!