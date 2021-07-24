(Olympics) No gold for S. Korea on Day 1 of taekwondo
CHIBA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was shut out of gold medals on the first day of taekwondo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Jang Jun, world No. 1 and heavily favored to win gold in the men's 58kg, fell to Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals, by the score of 25-19 at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.
Jang's elimination came hours after Sim Jae-young lost to Miyu Yamada of Japan 16-7 in the quarterfinals of the women's 49kg division.
Jang will get a chance to salvage a bronze medal later Saturday.
South Korea has sent six practitioners to taekwondo at these Olympic Games, with hopes of claiming multiple gold medals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
(Olympics) Masked and distanced, S. Korean athletes led by co-flag bearers into opening ceremony
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) New cases above 1,600 amid stepped-up fight against 4th wave of pandemic
-
Son Heung-min signs new 4-year deal with Tottenham
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean teen archer Kim Je-deok wins men's ranking round