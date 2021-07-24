(Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event
All News 17:02 July 24, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the very first Olympic gold medal in archery's mixed team event on Saturday in Tokyo, once again flexing its muscle in the sport it has dominated for decades.
The 17-year-old Kim Je-deok and his 20-year-old teammate An San beat Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler of the Netherlands by the set score of 5-3 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in the Japanese capital.
This was also the first gold medal by South Korea at these Olympic Games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
