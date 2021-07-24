Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event

All News 17:02 July 24, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the very first Olympic gold medal in archery's mixed team event on Saturday in Tokyo, once again flexing its muscle in the sport it has dominated for decades.

The 17-year-old Kim Je-deok and his 20-year-old teammate An San beat Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler of the Netherlands by the set score of 5-3 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in the Japanese capital.

This was also the first gold medal by South Korea at these Olympic Games.

South Korean archers An San (L) and Kim Je-deok bump fists during their semifinals match against Mexico in the mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics #archery
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!