(Olympics) S. Korea's first gold at Tokyo Games draws kudos from political circles
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Immediate and unanimous accolades poured in Saturday from South Korea's political circles in reaction to the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Earlier in the day, Kim Je-deok and his teammate An San delivered South Korea's first gold medal at the Olympics in archery's mixed team event, beating Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler of the Netherlands by the set score of 5-3 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in the Japanese capital.
The political community was quick to issue celebratory reactions to the news, which came across as especially near and dear as South Korea ended up with weaker-than-anticipated results in taekwondo, shooting and fencing competitions on the same day.
"The junior archers achieved a remarkable feat. Each single shot was an exhilarating competition that had me holding my breath," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum wrote on social media.
The prime minister also praised other South Korean athletes who competed on the same day for giving their all in their competitions. "Regardless of the results, I'm sure their performances delivered huge consolations and hope to the people fatigued by the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Kim Jin-wook, spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party, issued a statement lauding the two archers for delivering "a priceless medal that gave joy and hope to the nation" amid the ongoing COVID-19 spread.
"Although no cheers and shouts are heard at the venues, I hope the applause from all corners of South Korea can be conveyed to the South Korean squad," Kim added.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) also lauded the nation's first gold, describing it as "timely rain" while the country is struggling through the pandemic and an extended heat wave.
Yoo Seong-min, a PPP politician competing to win the party's candidacy in next year's presidential election, wrote on social media that he felt as if "the sweltering weather vanished" after hearing the gold medal news. He also sent kudos to athletes who "fought well in shooting, fencing, taekwondo and other competitions."
