Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korea football coach vows not to let fans down again

All News 20:48 July 24, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Following a demoralizing loss to New Zealand to kick off the Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament, South Korea face a virtual must-win situation against Romania on Sunday.

On the eve of that crucial Group B match, South Korea boss Kim Hak-bum said he is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach.

"We have our backs against the wall, and we have to give everything we have against Romania," Kim said, in an interview clip provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Saturday.

South Korean players walk off the field at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Japan, on July 22, 2021, after losing to New Zealand 1-0 in Group B match of the Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Romania will square off at 8 p.m. Sunday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, about 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

South Korea dropped the opening match against New Zealand 1-0 on Thursday, giving up a second-half goal to forward Chris Wood after dominating the run of play. With only the top two teams from the group advancing to the quarterfinals, the margin of error for South Korea is practically zero.

"We've put ourselves in a tough situation like this, and we have to drag ourselves out of this," Kim said. "No one will help us, and I've told the players that we have to come together as one and overcome this adversity."

Kim watched Romania beat Honduras 1-0 after his team's loss on Thursday. He said both countries looked well prepared for the Olympics.

"Romania are a physical team and their players looked to be in great condition," Kim added. "I think they're very sound tactically."

Kim said he hasn't lost his faith in his players and added, "We won't disappoint our fans again."

South Korean head coach Kim Hak-bum watches his team in action against New Zealand in Group B match of the Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Japan, on July 22, 2021(Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!