(Olympics) S. Korea football coach vows not to let fans down again
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Following a demoralizing loss to New Zealand to kick off the Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament, South Korea face a virtual must-win situation against Romania on Sunday.
On the eve of that crucial Group B match, South Korea boss Kim Hak-bum said he is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach.
"We have our backs against the wall, and we have to give everything we have against Romania," Kim said, in an interview clip provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Saturday.
South Korea and Romania will square off at 8 p.m. Sunday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, about 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.
South Korea dropped the opening match against New Zealand 1-0 on Thursday, giving up a second-half goal to forward Chris Wood after dominating the run of play. With only the top two teams from the group advancing to the quarterfinals, the margin of error for South Korea is practically zero.
"We've put ourselves in a tough situation like this, and we have to drag ourselves out of this," Kim said. "No one will help us, and I've told the players that we have to come together as one and overcome this adversity."
Kim watched Romania beat Honduras 1-0 after his team's loss on Thursday. He said both countries looked well prepared for the Olympics.
"Romania are a physical team and their players looked to be in great condition," Kim added. "I think they're very sound tactically."
Kim said he hasn't lost his faith in his players and added, "We won't disappoint our fans again."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
