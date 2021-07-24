Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korean Jang Jun wins bronze in men's taekwondo

All News 21:34 July 24, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHIBA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Jang Jun grabbed the bronze medal in the men's 58kg taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, a result that left much to be desired for the world No. 1 in the division.

Jang defeated Omar Salim of Hungary 46-16 in the bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, just east of the Japanese capital.

Jang had been considered a strong gold medal favorite in his first Olympics, but was upset by Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals.

This was the only medal for South Korea in its traditional martial art on Saturday, as Sim Jae-young in the women's 49kg class lost in the quarterfinals.

Jang Jun of South Korea battles Omar Salim of Hungary in the bronze medal match of the men's 58kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

#Olympics #taekwondo
