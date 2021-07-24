(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean Jang Jun wins bronze in men's taekwondo
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Jang Jun grabbed the bronze medal in the men's 58kg taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, a result that left much to be desired for the world No. 1 in the division.
Jang defeated Omar Salim of Hungary 46-16 in the bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, just east of the Japanese capital.
Jang had been considered a strong gold medal favorite in his first Olympics, but was upset by Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals.
This was the only medal for South Korea in its traditional martial art on Saturday, as Sim Jae-young in the women's 49kg class lost in the quarterfinals.
Jang led Salim 12-6 after Round 1. He quickly opened up a 21-10 lead early in Round 2, thanks to a series of four-point turning kicks to the body and three-point kicks to the head.
Jang kept piling on and ended Round 2 ahead by 38-15.
Jang's victory was a foregone conclusion at that point, and he outscored Salim 8-1 in Round 3 for the convincing victory.
Jang said afterward he had to put himself together mentally before the bronze medal contest, adding he wan't in a good place immediately after the semifinal loss.
"I came here trying to win the gold medal, and I was devastated after losing in the semis," Jang said. "But that loss lifted some pressure off my shoulders. And my coaches and others around me helped me get back on my feet. They said it would still be a great accomplishment if I could win any medal in my first Olympics."
