(Olympics) medal standings
All News 22:37 July 24, 2021
TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 3 0 1 4
2 Italy 1 1 0 2
3 Japan 1 1 0 2
4 South Korea 1 0 2 3
5 Ecuador 1 0 0 1
5 Hungary 1 0 0 1
5 Iran 1 0 0 1
5 Kosovo 1 0 0 1
5 Thailand 1 0 0 1
10 *ROC 0 1 1 2
10 Serbia 0 1 1 2
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
