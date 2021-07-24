Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 22:37 July 24, 2021

TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 3 0 1 4

2 Italy 1 1 0 2

3 Japan 1 1 0 2

4 South Korea 1 0 2 3

5 Ecuador 1 0 0 1

5 Hungary 1 0 0 1

5 Iran 1 0 0 1

5 Kosovo 1 0 0 1

5 Thailand 1 0 0 1

10 *ROC 0 1 1 2

10 Serbia 0 1 1 2

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

