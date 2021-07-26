Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 4

All News 09:00 July 26, 2021

Tokyo, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Tuesday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's individual event, round of 64 (9:30 a.m./ 4 p.m.)
Women's individual event, round of 64 (9:56 a.m. / 4:26 p.m.)

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's singles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Men's doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Women's singles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Women's doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)

- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's lightweight, round of 32 (1:06 p.m. / 7:06 p.m.)

- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Women's team epee, round of 16 (10 a.m.)

- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. the Netherlands (4:15 p.m.)

- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's 63kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)

- Rowing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Women's single sculls, repechage (8:50 a.m.)

- Rugby sevens (Tokyo Stadium)
Men's group match (9 a.m.)

- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's laser-one person dinghy, Race 5 and 6 (12:10 p.m. / 1:25 p.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
10m air pistol team event, qualification and final (9 a.m. / 11:00 a.m.)
10m air rifle team event, qualification and final (1:15 p.m. / 3:15 p.m.)

- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 200m freestyle, final (10:43 a.m.)
Women's 100m backstroke, final (10:51 a.m.)
Men's 100m backstroke, final (10:59 a.m.)
Men's 200m butterfly, semifinals (11:35 a.m.)
Women's 200m individual medley, semifinals (11:58 a.m.)
Men's 100m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
Men's 200m breaststroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay, heats (7 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Men's singles, third round (10 a.m.)
Women's singles, third round (10 a.m.)

- Taekwondo (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Women's +67kg, round of 16 (10 a.m.)
Men's +80kg, round of 16 (10:15 a.m.)

- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Kenya (9:45 p.m.)

