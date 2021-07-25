1950 -- About 300 South Korean civilian refugees are killed by retreating U.S. troops at Nogun-ri, a village in central South Korea, during the early weeks of the Korean War. In 1999, after repeated denials, the U.S. government under then President Bill Clinton acknowledged that the massacre took place and expressed deep regret, offering a set of reconciliation measures -- a US$1 million monument and a $780,000 scholarship fund -- that have yet to be carried out.

