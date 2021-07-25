Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 July 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jul. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 37/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 34/27 Sunny 0

Suwon 36/25 Sunny 0

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/25 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 0

Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 0

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 0

Busan 30/25 Sunny 0

