Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 July 25, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 37/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 34/27 Sunny 0
Suwon 36/25 Sunny 0
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 36/25 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 0
Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 0
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30
Daegu 33/24 Sunny 0
Busan 30/25 Sunny 0
(END)
