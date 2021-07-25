5 financial firms' H1 interest income likely up 11 pct on increased loans
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The interest income of South Korea's five major financial groups likely jumped 11 percent in the first half from a year earlier on extended loan growth amid low market rates, industry sources said Sunday.
KB, Hana, Shinhan, Woori and NH Nonghyup are expected to report a combined 20.38 trillion won (US$17.7 billion) worth of interest income from January to June, up from 18.43 trillion won in the same period of last year, it said.
KB, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup posted interest income of 5.41 trillion won, 3.25 trillion won, 3.32 trillion won and 4.17 trillion won, respectively, in the first six months. Shinhan has yet to release its first-half interest income result, but the figure from Shinhan is projected to reach 4.24 trillion won.
The financial firms earned higher interest income due to an increase in high-rate loans for home purchases and living expenses amid the extended coronavirus pandemic.
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) Paired with reticent teammate, brash teen archer backs up medal talk with dominant performance
-
(Olympics) Masked and distanced, S. Korean athletes led by co-flag bearers into opening ceremony
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event
-
(Olympics) High-ranked S. Korean epee fencers gone after one match