(Olympics) Samsung to donate $1,000 per medal won by Team Canada in Tokyo Olympics
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Canada operations said Sunday it will donate $1,000 for every medal won by Canadian athletes at the Tokyo Summer Games in a promotional event.
Samsung Canada plans to deliver up to $25,000 for as many as 25 medal wins to stand by Team Canada athletes during the summer sports games under way amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
The funding effort, which will support the Canadian sport system through the Canadian Olympic Foundation (COF), means each medal will not only be a single victory for any individual athlete but also an investment in the future of high-performance sport across Canada, it said.
(END)
