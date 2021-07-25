(LEAD) Virus-hit Cheonghae unit reports another COVID-19 case
(ATTN: ADDS new cases from the military in last two paras)
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Another Navy officer of the coronavirus-hit Cheonghae unit has been confirmed to be infected with the virus, bringing the total caseload to 272 out of 301 members, the military said Sunday.
The unidentified service member began to show symptoms while undergoing isolation after the anti-piracy unit returned home aboard special aircraft earlier this week following a mass COVID-19 outbreak inside the vessel.
He tested negative upon arrival.
Military and health authorities are working to determine the exact route of the infections. The unit reported the first individual showing symptoms of a cold after its destroyer, Munmu the Great, left a local port in Africa early this month.
Meanwhile, the military reported four new COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, consisting of three trainees from an Army boot camp in Nonsan in South Chungcheong Province and a civilian officer at the Air Force in Daegu.
The total caseload linked to military personnel came to 1,490 so far, including 336 currently undergoing treatment, according to the military.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) Paired with reticent teammate, brash teen archer backs up medal talk with dominant performance
-
(Olympics) Masked and distanced, S. Korean athletes led by co-flag bearers into opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event
-
New cases under 1,500 on fewer tests; virus spreading fast in non-capital areas
-
Seoul records season's highest temperature amid sweltering heat