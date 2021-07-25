Moon sends congratulatory letters to 4 Olympic medalists
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent letters to the four South Korean athletes who have earned medals at the Tokyo Olympics, congratulating them on their victories, his office said Sunday.
The letters were each sent to archers Kim Je-deok and An san, who have won the first South Korean gold in the mixed team event, fencer Kim Jung-hwan and taekwondo athlete Jang Jun, who have both grabbed a bronze.
In the letter to the two archers, Moon cast their wins as "a remarkable feat achieved in the new archery event," and thanked them for their efforts that brought "great joy and courage" to the people, according to a Facebook post by the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon said An's "unwavering spirit" led to the victory and that he takes pride in Kim being the youngest South Korean medalist in archery history.
To fencer Kim Jung-hwan, Moon said his win is more valuable as it was a dramatic come-from-behind victory despite an injury in his right ankle.
In the letter to Jang, Moon said he showed the power of his country as the birthplace of Taekwondo.
"It's the valuable result from every drop of sweat you had until you entered the Olympics," Moon said.
(END)
