(Olympics) An Baul wins bronze in men's judo

All News 19:09 July 25, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean judoka An Baul claimed the bronze medal in the men's 66kg event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, reaching the podium for the second consecutive Summer Games.

An defeated Manuel Lombardo of Italy by a decisive ippon in the bronze medal match at Nippon Budokan for his second straight medal. An won silver in the same class at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

An's is the first judo medal for South Korea in Tokyo.

An Baul of South Korea (L) battles Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia in the semifinals of the men's 66kg judo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

