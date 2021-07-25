(LEAD) (Olympics) An Baul wins bronze in men's judo
(ATTN: ADDS details; CHANGES photo)
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean judoka An Baul claimed the bronze medal in the men's 66kg event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, reaching the podium for the second consecutive Summer Games.
An defeated Manuel Lombardo of Italy by a decisive ippon in the bronze medal match at Nippon Budokan for his second straight medal. An won silver in the same class at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
An's is the first judo medal for South Korea in Tokyo.
An got his ippon with his signature "seoi nage," or a shoulder throw, about two minutes into the match.
An was considered a strong gold medal favorite here, alongside the Japanese star Hifumi Abe. The two ended up on the opposite sides of the bracket and wouldn't meet until the gold medal match.
Though An had been 0-2 against Abe, he had been building up for a showdown against the Japanese and had said he was ready to get his first win against Abe.
He never got that opportunity, losing to Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia in the semifinals on a golden score in extra period.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) Paired with reticent teammate, brash teen archer backs up medal talk with dominant performance
-
New cases under 1,500 on fewer tests; virus spreading fast in non-capital areas
-
(Olympics) Lone gold from archery salvages disappointing day for S. korea
-
(Olympics) High-ranked S. Korean epee fencers gone after one match
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event