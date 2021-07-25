(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
TOKYO, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo broke an 11-year-old national record in the men's 200m freestyle on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics, while winning the heats to reach the semifinals.
Hwang finished first in Heat 3 with the time of 1:44.62 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Park Tae-hwan had the previous mark of 1:44.80, set while winning the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games gold medal.
This was also Hwang's new personal best, topping his world junior record of 1:44.96 set in May.
Hwang finished first overall in the heats to qualify for Monday's semifinals, open to the top 16.
From there, the best eight will reach Tuesday's final.
Park remains the only South Korean swimmer to have won an Olympic medal. He won gold in the 400m free and silver in 200m free in 2008, and then grabbed silver medals in both events in 2012.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) Paired with reticent teammate, brash teen archer backs up medal talk with dominant performance
-
New cases under 1,500 on fewer tests; virus spreading fast in non-capital areas
-
(Olympics) Lone gold from archery salvages disappointing day for S. korea
-
(Olympics) High-ranked S. Korean epee fencers gone after one match
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event