(Olympics) Archers save day again while judoka earns bronze
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 25 (Yonhap) -- For the second straight day at the Tokyo Olympics, South Korea captured a gold medal in archery.
And for the second straight day, there were no other gold medals for the country.
Archers saved Sunday for South Korea as former medalists in other sports faltered in and around Tokyo.
The trio of An San, Kang Chae-young and Jang Min-hee combined for the women's archery team gold medal over the Russian Olympic Committee at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo.
South Korea has now won nine consecutive gold medals in that event, tying the record for the longest winning streak in any Olympic sport.
An, who won the mixed team gold Saturday, became the first double gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics.
An Baul earned a hard-fought bronze medal in the men's 66kg judo at Nippon Budokan in the Japanese capital. An won silver five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, but couldn't top that performance here after losing to Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia in the semifinals.
For the second straight day, there were no gold medals from taekwondo and fencing, the two sports where South Korea had been hoping to strike gold early and often.
Lee Dae-hoon, the country's most recognizable taekwondo athlete, lost in the bronze medal match for the men's 68kg event, and then announced his retirement.
Earlier in the day, Lee fell to Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan 21-19 in the round of 16 at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo. It was one of the most shocking losses that the 29-year-old has suffered in an otherwise illustrious career.
Lee leaves taekwondo with three world titles, three Asian Games gold medals and two Olympic medals -- a silver from 2012 and a bronze from 2016. An Olympic gold will forever remain the one missing piece.
Also in taekwondo on Sunday, Lee Ahreum fell to Lo Chia-Ling of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 in the women's 57kg.
South Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, has one bronze medal to show for after two days.
In fencing, Park Sang-young, the defending champion in the men's individual epee, got tripped up in the quarterfinals this time. He lost to world No. 1 from Hungary, Gergely Sikosi, 15-12.
His two teammates, Ma Se-geon and Kweon Young-jun, were gone in the round of 64 and 32, respectively.
Jeon Hee-sook, the lone female fencer in the individual foil event, lost in the quarterfinals, and announced her retirement from fencing.
A close call came late at night in weightlifting, as Han Myeong-mok finished in fourth place by 1kg in the men's 67kg event.
Han lifted 147kg in snatch and 174kg in clean and jerk for 321kg in total. The bronze medalist, Mirko Zanni of Italy, had a total of 322kg.
Han is the only member of the South Korean weightlifting team with previous Olympic experience. He ranked ninth in the 62kg event in 2016.
The men's football team, much maligned after losing to New Zealand in Group B opener last Thursday, defeated Romania 4-0 to surge to the top of the group.
Lee Kang-in scored twice after coming off the bench in the second half. In order to advance to the quarterfinals, South Korea will only need a draw against Honduras in their final group match on Wednesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) Paired with reticent teammate, brash teen archer backs up medal talk with dominant performance
-
New cases under 1,500 on fewer tests; virus spreading fast in non-capital areas
-
(Olympics) Lone gold from archery salvages disappointing day for S. korea
-
(Olympics) Tokyo-born S. Korean judoka chases 1st Olympic medal
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) S. Korea captures inaugural gold in archery mixed team event