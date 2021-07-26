Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:54 July 26, 2021

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- All non-capital areas put under Level 3 social distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Invincible women's archery team wins 9th consecutive gold (Segye Times)
-- Secret behind 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Non-capital areas put under Level 3 social distancing, president urges 'more patience' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Women's team wins 9th consecutive gold in archery (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea gives way to China as No. 1 player in display market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate of return from post-retirement investment defines quality of life (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Women's archery team claims ninth consecutive gold (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Despite quasi-lockdown, virus spread continues across Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korea manages to win 2 golds on 'golden days' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!