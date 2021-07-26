Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- All non-capital areas put under Level 3 social distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Invincible women's archery team wins 9th consecutive gold (Segye Times)
-- Secret behind 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Non-capital areas put under Level 3 social distancing, president urges 'more patience' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Women's team wins 9th consecutive gold in archery (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea gives way to China as No. 1 player in display market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate of return from post-retirement investment defines quality of life (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Women's archery team claims ninth consecutive gold (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Despite quasi-lockdown, virus spread continues across Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korea manages to win 2 golds on 'golden days' (Korea Times)
(END)
