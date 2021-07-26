(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 26)

Munmu the Great was dispatched in February, about a year after the coronavirus pandemic began in South Korea, but the military authorities and the government spent the next five months doing nothing to prevent an outbreak. They did not draw up a vaccination plan from the beginning. The outbreak is said to have been reported to the national defense minister only after the number of cases surpassed 100. As a result, 90 percent or 271 members of the vessel's 301-strong crew have been infected with the virus. This is a disaster that blemishes the country's military history.