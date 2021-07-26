Sejong Medical to raise 12.5 bln won via stock offering
All News 07:52 July 26, 2021
SEOUL, JULY 26 (Yonhap) -- Sejong Medical Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 12.5 billion won The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.35 million common shares at a price of 9,220 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
