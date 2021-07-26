Instant noodle exports hit new high in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's instant noodle exports touched an all-time high in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy exported US$319.68 million worth of instant noodles, or "ramyeon" in Korean, in the January-June period, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The amount was above the previous first-half record of $302.08 million set a year earlier.
Yet the first-half growth rate was well lower than the 37.4 percent surge during the first half of last year due mainly to a 15.8 percent on-year fall in shipments to China, the largest export destination.
Other reasons for the slowdown include the so-called base effect and South Korea's export bottlenecks stemming from a shipping container shortage, according to market watchers.
The solid first-half gain was attributed to the global popularity of Korean-made instant noodles as an emergency food in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that forced people to stay home.
Also responsible were strong overseas shipments of Chapaguri, a signature noodle dish from the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and a mixture of Chapaghetti, instant black bean noodles, and Neoguri, spicy Korean udon-like noodles.
China was the largest overseas market in the first half, with exports reaching $68.13 million.
The United States came next with $37.3 million, followed by Japan with $33.02 million, Taiwan with $16.21 million and the Philippines with $12.05 million.
Meanwhile, South Korea's instant noodle imports came to $4.69 million in the six-month period, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) Paired with reticent teammate, brash teen archer backs up medal talk with dominant performance
-
New cases under 1,500 on fewer tests; virus spreading fast in non-capital areas
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) On cloud nine: S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
(Olympics) Tokyo-born S. Korean judoka chases 1st Olympic medal
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats