Monday's weather forecast

July 26, 2021

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/26 Sunny 10

Incheon 34/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 0

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 0

Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 37/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/23 Sunny 0

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 0

Jeju 31/26 Rain 60

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 0

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

