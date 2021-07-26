Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 26, 2021
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 36/26 Sunny 10
Incheon 34/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 35/25 Sunny 0
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 0
Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 37/25 Sunny 70
Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/23 Sunny 0
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 0
Jeju 31/26 Rain 60
Daegu 33/24 Sunny 0
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
(END)
