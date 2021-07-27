Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 5

All News 09:00 July 27, 2021

Tokyo, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Wednesday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's individual event, round of 64 (9:30 a.m. / 4 p.m.)
Women's individual event, round of 64 (9:56 a.m. / 4:26 p.m.)

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's singles, preliminaries (9 a.m.)
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals (9 a.m.)
Men's singles, preliminaries (6 p.m.)

- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's featherweight, quarterfinals (11 a.m. / 5 p.m.)

- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Men's team sabre, round of 16 (10 a.m.)

- Football (International Stadium Yokohama)
Men's group match vs. Honduras (5:30 p.m.)

- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, individual all-around final (7:15 p.m.)

- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's 70kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Men's 90kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)

- Rowing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Women's single sculls, semifinals (10:58 a.m..)

- Rugby sevens (Tokyo Stadium)
Men's 11th place match-final (9 a.m.)

- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, Race 7, 8 and 9 (12 p.m. / 12:50 p.m. / 1:40 p.m.)
Men's two-person dinghy-470, Race 1 and 2 (12 p.m. / 1:15 p.m.)

- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 100m freestyle, semifinals (10:30 a.m.)
Men's 200m butterfly, final (10:49 a.m.)
Men's 200m breaststroke, semifinals (11:21 a.m.)
Women's 200m individual medley, final (11:45 a.m.)
Women's 1,500m freestyle, final (11:54 a.m.)
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay, final (12:26 p.m.)
Men's 200m backstroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, heats (7 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Women's singles, quarterfinals (10 a.m.)
Men's singles, quarterfinals (11 a.m.)

- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Men's 73kg (1:50 p.m. / 7:50 p.m.)
(END)

