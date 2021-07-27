(Olympics) schedule-Day 5
Tokyo, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Wednesday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's individual event, round of 64 (9:30 a.m. / 4 p.m.)
Women's individual event, round of 64 (9:56 a.m. / 4:26 p.m.)
- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's singles, preliminaries (9 a.m.)
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals (9 a.m.)
Men's singles, preliminaries (6 p.m.)
- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's featherweight, quarterfinals (11 a.m. / 5 p.m.)
- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Men's team sabre, round of 16 (10 a.m.)
- Football (International Stadium Yokohama)
Men's group match vs. Honduras (5:30 p.m.)
- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, individual all-around final (7:15 p.m.)
- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's 70kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Men's 90kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
- Rowing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Women's single sculls, semifinals (10:58 a.m..)
- Rugby sevens (Tokyo Stadium)
Men's 11th place match-final (9 a.m.)
- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, Race 7, 8 and 9 (12 p.m. / 12:50 p.m. / 1:40 p.m.)
Men's two-person dinghy-470, Race 1 and 2 (12 p.m. / 1:15 p.m.)
- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 100m freestyle, semifinals (10:30 a.m.)
Men's 200m butterfly, final (10:49 a.m.)
Men's 200m breaststroke, semifinals (11:21 a.m.)
Women's 200m individual medley, final (11:45 a.m.)
Women's 1,500m freestyle, final (11:54 a.m.)
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay, final (12:26 p.m.)
Men's 200m backstroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, heats (7 p.m.)
- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Women's singles, quarterfinals (10 a.m.)
Men's singles, quarterfinals (11 a.m.)
- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Men's 73kg (1:50 p.m. / 7:50 p.m.)
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19