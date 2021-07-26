(Olympics) Moon congratulates archery team, judo player on Olympic medals
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages Monday to the members of South Korea's female archery team and a judo player, who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Moon lauded the archery squad for its ninth consecutive Olympic gold in a message also posted on his social media accounts.
"Since archery was adopted as an Olympic program, the women's team has been at the top, showing the power of the archery of the Republic of Korea," Moon wrote on his message for each member of the contingent -- Kang Chae-young, Jang Min-hee and An San.
He expressed hope for good performances in their remaining games at the Tokyo Olympics as well.
The president also congratulated the nation's judoka An Baul on winning a bronze medal.
"You have given hope and pride to the people once again" after securing silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Moon added.
