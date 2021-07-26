Option of booster shots needs to be explored after 70 pct of public are vaccinated: PM
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea needs to explore the option of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots after 70 percent of its people are fully vaccinated, the prime minister said Monday.
"After 70 percent of the public have finished getting their vaccines, (the government) may need to decide if it will implement booster shots," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during his appearance on a radio program by local broadcaster KBS.
"As (COVID-19) virus variants continue to mutate, (the government) needs to make such a decision (at an appropriate time)," Kim said.
Booster shots refer to an extra dose of a vaccine after full inoculation to bolster a person's immune system. The need for vaccine booster shots has been voiced globally to raise protection against more contagious variants of COVID-19, such as the delta variant.
The prime minister said local biotechnology company Samsung Biologics is expected to come up with its first batch of trial COVID-19 vaccines in late August or early September, produced as part of its partnership deal with U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna.
"As trial products are subject to thorough, long-term examination and tests, it may take a while to be able to put them to actual use," he noted.
Kim also urged efforts to reduce the flow of human movement in the country, saying, "If the current (rate of movement) continues unabatedly, the daily tally (of COVID-19 cases), some pessimistic predictions indicate, could go up to as many as 3,000 as of late next month."
