S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19

All News 16:02 July 26, 2021

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a production company said Monday.

Ji, who has been filming the Netflix original series "The Sound of Magic," tested positive in a recent preemptive COVID-19 test, along with a member of the show's production team.

The production company said the two have been receiving treatment under self-isolation while the other team members wait for the results of their own COVID-19 tests. It said all shooting has been suspended until the staff's safety can be guaranteed.

The 34-year-old actor has been playing the lead role in the drama adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon, "Annarasumanara," which tells the story of a teenage girl who had to grow up too fast and a magician who wishes to remain a kid even though he is grown up, according to Netflix.

The country's entertainment scene has recently been disrupted by a series of infections among celebrities and workers, raising concerns that the outbreak may spread wider in the industry.

This photo, provided by the Miral Welfare Foundation, shows South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Keywords
#actor #COVID-19
