Moon urges speedy use of extra budget for pandemic-hit small businesses
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on the government Monday to be quick in helping the vulnerable, affected heavily by the COVID-19 crisis, with the new supplementary budget.
He thanked the National Assembly for approving a 34.9 trillion-won (US$30.2 billion) extra budget last week, intended largely to provide financial support for small businesses and offer cash handouts to many people. It represents South Korea's second supplementary budget this year.
"It's time for the government to make use of the extra budget," Moon said at the start of a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
He instructed them to make preparations for using the funds as early as possible with a focus on aiding small businesses in urgent need.
The self-employed and small business owners have been hit hard by social distancing restrictions.
The president once again emphasized the importance of aggressive fiscal policy in response to the pandemic.
While South Korea's economy is recovering faster than any other nation, there is still a long way to go for a complete recovery, he added.
He pointed out that the coronavirus has been spreading fast across the nation in recent weeks.
"At times like this, the government should play a more faithful role in protecting the lives of the people," Moon said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) On cloud nine: S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
(Olympics) Why is S. Korea so good at archery? Athletes find answer in transparency, internal competition