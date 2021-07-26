KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,094,000 UP 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 0
AmoreG 60,000 0
HyundaiMtr 224,500 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 9,260 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 20,650 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 82,600 DN 1,300
KCC 322,000 DN 14,000
SKBP 120,500 DN 1,500
KAL 29,950 DN 350
Daewoong 36,950 UP 100
SamyangFood 90,000 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,600 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 471,000 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 34,500 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 115,500 UP 6,000
ShinhanGroup 37,950 DN 400
Yuhan 61,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 181,500 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 6,150 DN 140
TaihanElecWire 2,615 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,050 DN 400
Daesang 27,250 DN 600
ORION Holdings 16,700 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,150 DN 300
SK hynix 117,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 695,000 DN 12,000
KIA CORP. 85,900 DN 500
DOOSAN 99,600 DN 1,400
DL 78,500 DN 1,000
Hanwha 30,100 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,350 UP 400
Kogas 35,750 DN 800
DB HiTek 63,700 DN 1,500
CJ 100,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 28,650 DN 550
LX INT 31,100 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 20,850 DN 750
(MORE)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) On cloud nine: S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
(Olympics) Why is S. Korea so good at archery? Athletes find answer in transparency, internal competition