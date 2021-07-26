KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 54,000 DN 1,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,650 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,620 DN 60
LG Corp. 96,500 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 DN 3,500
BoryungPharm 17,800 DN 350
L&L 13,700 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,200 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,200 DN 300
Shinsegae 271,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 319,000 DN 4,500
SGBC 91,000 DN 900
Hyosung 117,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 37,850 DN 550
GCH Corp 32,950 DN 250
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,950 DN 250
POSCO 354,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 55,100 DN 900
SamsungElec 78,800 DN 500
NHIS 12,650 DN 350
DongwonInd 248,000 DN 5,500
SK Discovery 49,300 DN 400
LS 70,500 DN 700
GC Corp 312,000 DN 6,000
GS E&C 43,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 DN 14,000
F&F Holdings 37,350 DN 700
KPIC 283,000 UP 12,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,990 DN 160
SKC 161,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 35,200 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 4,895 DN 15
HtlShilla 93,200 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 75,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 536,000 DN 9,000
SamsungElecMech 181,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 123,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,700 DN 500
KSOE 131,000 DN 1,000
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
(LEAD) (Olympics) On cloud nine: S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
(Olympics) Why is S. Korea so good at archery? Athletes find answer in transparency, internal competition