HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 DN 900

OCI 117,500 DN 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 62,200 DN 1,600

KorZinc 541,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0

HyundaiMipoDock 81,500 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 54,800 DN 1,000

S-Oil 96,700 UP 400

LG Innotek 231,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 271,000 UP 1,500

HMM 40,600 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI WIA 96,200 UP 1,700

KumhoPetrochem 214,500 DN 2,000

Mobis 271,500 DN 8,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 900

S-1 82,400 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 450

KUMHOTIRE 6,780 DN 90

SKTelecom 308,000 UP 3,000

SNT MOTIV 66,200 DN 1,300

Hanon Systems 15,950 DN 50

SK 271,000 DN 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 64,500 UP 800

HyundaiElev 49,900 DN 600

Handsome 38,900 DN 100

Asiana Airlines 17,850 UP 400

COWAY 87,500 DN 100

ZINUS 100,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO 24,900 DN 250

SamsungSecu 43,950 DN 600

KG DONGBU STL 16,200 DN 400

Hanchem 283,000 DN 1,000

DWS 44,850 DN 600

IBK 10,250 0

DONGSUH 30,000 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 DN 1,500

SamsungEng 22,900 DN 750

SAMSUNG C&T 136,000 DN 1,500

PanOcean 7,450 DN 130

(MORE)