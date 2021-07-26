KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 DN 900
OCI 117,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 62,200 DN 1,600
KorZinc 541,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 81,500 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 54,800 DN 1,000
S-Oil 96,700 UP 400
LG Innotek 231,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 271,000 UP 1,500
HMM 40,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI WIA 96,200 UP 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 214,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 271,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 900
S-1 82,400 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 6,780 DN 90
SKTelecom 308,000 UP 3,000
SNT MOTIV 66,200 DN 1,300
Hanon Systems 15,950 DN 50
SK 271,000 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,500 UP 800
HyundaiElev 49,900 DN 600
Handsome 38,900 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 17,850 UP 400
COWAY 87,500 DN 100
ZINUS 100,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO 24,900 DN 250
SamsungSecu 43,950 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 16,200 DN 400
Hanchem 283,000 DN 1,000
DWS 44,850 DN 600
IBK 10,250 0
DONGSUH 30,000 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 DN 1,500
SamsungEng 22,900 DN 750
SAMSUNG C&T 136,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,450 DN 130
(MORE)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) On cloud nine: S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
Relief cash handouts eyed in late Aug. but may be delayed