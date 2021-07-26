KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 25,050 DN 50
KT 33,600 DN 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,700 DN 850
LG Uplus 14,850 DN 100
Kakao 147,500 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 1,300
KT&G 82,600 DN 300
DHICO 22,800 DN 600
Doosanfc 48,850 DN 950
LG Display 22,450 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 400
NAVER 452,000 0
NCsoft 823,000 UP 11,000
KIWOOM 118,500 DN 3,000
DSME 32,700 DN 700
DSINFRA 16,350 DN 350
DWEC 7,190 DN 120
DongwonF&B 212,000 0
KEPCO KPS 42,950 0
LGH&H 1,480,000 DN 47,000
LGCHEM 817,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 54,900 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,800 0
LGELECTRONICS 163,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 264,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 24,450 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 DN 1,200
KIH 105,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Himart 35,550 DN 100
GS 43,150 DN 600
CJ CGV 29,500 DN 300
LIG Nex1 43,650 DN 250
Fila Holdings 52,200 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,405 DN 30
(MORE)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(3rd LD) Aerial tanker carrying virus-hit Cheonghae unit heads home from Africa
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) On cloud nine: S. Korea wins 9th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
Relief cash handouts eyed in late Aug. but may be delayed