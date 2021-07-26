Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 July 26, 2021

AMOREPACIFIC 234,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 13,850 UP 750
SK Innovation 258,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 39,300 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 DN 400
Hansae 21,450 DN 100
LX HAUSYS 99,700 DN 200
Youngone Corp 39,850 DN 400
CSWIND 83,100 DN 5,700
GKL 16,000 DN 150
KOLON IND 81,600 UP 400
HanmiPharm 329,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,470 DN 80
emart 160,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY488 50 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 55,200 DN 100
HANJINKAL 66,200 DN 800
DoubleUGames 62,400 DN 800
CUCKOO 124,000 DN 2,500
COSMAX 129,000 DN 500
MANDO 61,800 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 894,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 61,900 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 46,000 DN 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,200 DN 200
Netmarble 140,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68000 DN1700
ORION 117,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,850 DN 150
BGF Retail 164,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 246,500 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 30,800 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 867,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 604,000 DN 6,000
SKBS 157,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 200
HYBE 299,000 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 229,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 145,500 DN 4,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,650 DN 100
