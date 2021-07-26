Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mgenplus to raise 1.8 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:06 July 26, 2021

SEOUL, JULY 26 (Yonhap) -- Mgenplus Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1.8 billion won(US$1.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 1.8 million common shares at a price of 1,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
#MGENPLUS CO., LTD.
