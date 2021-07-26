Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean broadcaster under fire for inappropriate images at Tokyo Olympics
SEOUL -- South Korean broadcaster MBC has been under fire for using some "inappropriate" images and comments to depict several countries during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
As the parade of nations is one of the highlights of the Olympics' opening fest, photographs and facts on each country and its athletes offered by TV stations let viewers learn more about Olympians that are less familiar.
(2nd LD) Suspect in Air Force sexual abuse case found dead: rights group
SEOUL -- A suspect in the suicide death of an Air Force sexual abuse victim has been found dead at a military detention facility, a human rights group said Monday.
The senior master sergeant was indicted on charges of inflicting secondary harm and threatening retaliation against the master sergeant, surnamed Lee, who took her own life in May, three months after she was allegedly groped and suffered other abuse by a colleague of the same rank.
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
SEOUL -- The highly contagious delta variant is becoming a dominant strain of COVID-19 in South Korea, making it more difficult for health authorities to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Monday.
The delta variant is behind a recent spike in the nation's COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas, while showing signs of spreading much faster outside the greater Seoul region.
Moon urges speedy use of extra budget for pandemic-hit small businesses
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on the government Monday to be quick in helping the vulnerable, affected heavily by the COVID-19 crisis, with the new supplementary budget.
He thanked the National Assembly for approving a 34.9 trillion-won (US$30.2 billion) extra budget last week, intended largely to provide financial support for small businesses and offer cash handouts to many people. It represents South Korea's second supplementary budget this year.
Tax incentives to be expanded for investment in chips, batteries, vaccines
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to expand tax incentives for corporate research & development (R&D) and facility investment in semiconductors, batteries and vaccines as it seeks to nurture them as key strategic technologies.
The government will provide tax benefits worth 1.16 trillion won (US$1 billion) for R&D expenditures and investments in chips, electric vehicle batteries and vaccines under a tax code revision bill.
(LEAD) Tropical nights continue to grip Seoul, major cities
SEOUL -- The tropical night phenomenon continued in Seoul and other major cities across the country, the state weather agency said Monday.
The minimum temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning was 27.5 C in Seoul, 27.1 C in Incheon, 25.6 C in Busan and 26.8 C on Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Military extends toughest antivirus scheme for another two weeks
SEOUL -- The defense ministry extended the toughest social distancing rules for the military for another two weeks Monday to curb a new wave of the pandemic, restricting service members' vacations and off-installation activities.
The Level 4 scheme, which was supposed to expire Sunday, will be in place until Aug. 8, in line with the government's COVID-19 guidance, according to the ministry.
(Olympics) S. Korea wins 2nd consecutive gold in archery men's team event
TOKYO -- South Korea won its back-to-back Olympic gold medal in the men's archery team event on Monday, giving the country a third gold from the sport in as many days in Tokyo.
Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin and Oh Jin-hyek teamed up to defeat Chinese Taipei by the set score of 6-0 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in the Japanese capital on Monday.
