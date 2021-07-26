(Olympics) Japan-born judoka has 'no regrets' about decision to represent S. Korea
TOKYO, July 26 (Yonhap) -- As a high-profile third-generation Korean-Japanese, judoka An Chang-rim would love to change negative perceptions about people in his group.
The 27-year-old captured his first Olympic medal on Monday, a bronze medal in the men's 73kg event at the Tokyo Games at Nippon Budokan in the Japanese capital.
Budokan has a special place in An's heart. He was born in Japan to second-generation Korean-Japanese parents and won a national collegiate title at Budokan in 2013.
He had offers to be naturalized as a Japanese citizen but An never gave up on his Korean roots. He began representing South Korea internationally in 2014.
"My university coach at the time asked me if I thought about naturalizing," An said. "But my grandfather and grandmother put their lives on the line to protect our Korean citizenship. I have never once regretted maintaining my Korean citizenship."
He then talked about discrimination he has faced in both countries, saying, "We're called Korean in Japan and Japanese in Korea. There is indeed discrimination.
"I wanted to win an Olympic medal so that I could change perceptions about Korean-Japanese in a positive way," An continued. "I hope I can inspire Korean-Japanese children."
An said he was "honored" to have battled on the mat inside Budokan but added, "Once the competition began, I kept my emotion in check and concentrated as hard as I could."
As for raising the South Korean national flag, Taegeukgi, inside Budokan during the medal ceremony, An said, "It doesn't mean much to me because it didn't reach the highest place."
If An hadn't lost in the semifinals, he would have clashed with his Japanese nemesis, Shohei Ono, for the gold medal. An has not yet beaten Ono in six meetings.
"I am disappointed that I didn't get to face Ono," An said. "But my goal here wasn't just to compete against Ono. It was to win the gold medal."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) New cases spiking outside Seoul, toughened distancing extended
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer breaks nat'l record to win 200m freestyle heats
-
(Olympics) Why is S. Korea so good at archery? Athletes find answer in transparency, internal competition